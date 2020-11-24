Kindred Spirits celebrates turkeys with virtual Thanksgiving event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary provides loving hospice and end-of-life care for older animals, offering dogs, horses, and poultry a serene environment to spend their final days. Kindred Spirits Founder and Executive Director Ulla Pedersen discusses the organization’s mission, their work, and their Thanksgiving event.

Due to COVID-19 KSAS is currently postponing all tours and visits until further notice. The sanctuary follows all CDC guidelines as they continue to provide care for their senior animals.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, Kindred Spirits will be celebrating and honoring the turkeys during a virtual event that will be posted on their website and Facebook page. The sanctuary will feature a vegan Thanksgiving feast set out in their poultry-yard for their animal friends.

The residents of KSAS depend on the community’s kindness and generosity as the sanctuary uses financial contributions to pay for high-quality food, medications, and veterinary care. You can make a donation to Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary online.

For more information on Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, visit their website kindredspiritsnm.org or Facebook page.

