Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary offers older animals compassionate care in a peaceful setting

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is celebrating 16 years of caring for animals. The organization is dedicated to providing end-of-life care for unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry in a peaceful setting as well as advocating for compassionate treatment of all living things.

The Giving Tuesday event is a way to give back after all of the shopping that takes place on Black Friday. Kindred Spirits can now receive Facebook donations and will be participating in the Giving Tuesday event this year on December 3, 2019.

Kindred Spirits will be holding their Holiday Party on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the sanctuary and visit with the senior animals.

A meditation and traditional candle lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Senior dogs will be waiting to greet visitors with wagging tails and vegan refreshments and hot cider will be available. Click here for additional information.

