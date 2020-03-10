Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary in need of volunteers and staff members

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary has been open for 17 years. They take in older, unwanted animals and provide them with a sanctuary setting to live at for their remaining days.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is looking for dedicated staff and volunteer caregivers to join their team. There are a few open staff positions ranging from assistant manager to an administrative assistant.

They also are in need of volunteers to help with the animals. They are in of volunteers in the following areas:

  • Hands-on Care
  • Hospice Nursing Care
  • Grooming Skills
  • Grant Writer
  • Community/Business Outreach
  • Handyman Skills
  • Landscaping Maintenance
  • Sewing Skills
  • Tractor/Field Work

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is located at 3749-A Highway 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

