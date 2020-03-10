Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary in need of volunteers and staff members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary has been open for 17 years. They take in older, unwanted animals and provide them with a sanctuary setting to live at for their remaining days.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is looking for dedicated staff and volunteer caregivers to join their team. There are a few open staff positions ranging from assistant manager to an administrative assistant.

They also are in need of volunteers to help with the animals. They are in of volunteers in the following areas:

Hands-on Care

Hospice Nursing Care

Grooming Skills

Grant Writer

Community/Business Outreach

Handyman Skills

Landscaping Maintenance

Sewing Skills

Tractor/Field Work

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is located at 3749-A Highway 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.