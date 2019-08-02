Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary hosting art show fundraiser

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary in Santa Fe is hosting a benefit art show this weekend, themed ‘Animals and Nature.’ A variety of artwork will be shown through the sanctuary’s grounds.

The art show will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can meet the dozens of animals cared for at the sanctuary and bring home some new artwork.

All of the work is donated and all proceeds go to helping the animals.

Kindred Spirits provides eldercare and hospice for senior animals. The non-profit cares for a variety of animals including dogs, horses and a number of different poultry like chickens, turkeys, and peacocks.

For more information about the sanctuary or the art show, you can visit them online or on Facebook. You can also call 505-471-5366 for more information.