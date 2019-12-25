Kind clown lifting spirits at UNM Children’s hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A kind heart is using her expertise to make kids smile, even when it may be hard to.

“Since I’ve moved here, I’ve developed Dr. Cora Zón,” said Donna King, a part-time clown.

King started volunteering at the University of New Mexico’s Children’s Hospital several years ago, but she always felt she could do more to make them smile.

“I started volunteering here, and in the back of my mind, I was thinking about what kind of doctor character I could do,” said King.

It was soon after she started dressing up as Dr. Cora Zón, and spending most Wednesday afternoons going room to room to cheer up young patients.

“I feel like this is an opportunity for me to come and share a little happiness with the kids and their parents for a little while,” said King.

King has no plans to stop going to the hospital and will start her visits again after the holiday season.