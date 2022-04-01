ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture is ready for the public to “Re-meet the Kimo Theatre.” Friday, April 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the historic downtown landmark will open their doors for visitors to experience all the renovations that have taken place over the last two years.

Improvements include new roofing, floors, and state-of-the-art projection equipment as well as a new event space in what used to be the box office. There will also be self-guided tours, food and drinks and new artwork for people to enjoy. The theater sat dark for nearly two years during the pandemic and just started hosting events again in January.