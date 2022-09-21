ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Kimo Theatre in Albuquerque is celebrating its 95th birthday Wednesday. To celebrate, the theatre is hosting an evening of fun. The free event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kimo Theatre.
The evening includes a self-guided tour, live music, food from local vendors and beer and cocktails. The celebration is open to all ages. Kimo theatre is located in downtown Albuquerque at 423 Central Ave. NW.