Kimo Theater searching for new artists to feature inside historic building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kimo Theater is looking for new artists. They want to spruce up their backstage area with temporary murals or art installations.
Local artists are encouraged to submit proposals that highlight Albuquerque’s diversity. The deadline to submit a proposal is Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Visit the city’s website for more information.