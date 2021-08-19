Kimo Theater searching for new artists to feature inside historic building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson has had quite the week. Wilson was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List Wednesday. Tuesday the University of Kentucky graduate transfer was officially named starting quarterback for the Lobos.

A winner of the Unitas Golden Arm Award will be announced on Dec. 10th. Wilson came to New Mexico and immediately had the most experience in the quarterback room, having compiled a 17-8 record as a starter at Kentucky where he is the only player in school history with at least 3,000 career passing yards (3,436) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,015). Wilson left Kentucky with a degree in communications. The Lobos will open the season by hosting Houston Baptist Sep. 2.