Kimo Theater searching for new artists to feature inside historic building

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kimo Theater is looking for new artists. They want to spruce up their backstage area with temporary murals or art installations.

Story continues below

Local artists are encouraged to submit proposals that highlight Albuquerque’s diversity. The deadline to submit a proposal is Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES