Kimo offers public rare look backstage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is working to stir up new interest in the historic Kimo Theater, with behind-the-scenes tours.

“A lot of people tell us, oh, I didn’t know it was owned by the city, or I didn’t know it was still there,” a promotional video says. Friday during downtown’s First Friday Artwalk, the Kimo opened its doors to those interested in exploring the 93-year-old theater.

Visitors got to enjoy local food and music and take a guided tour describing the Kimo’s history and lore. “Bobby died here years ago, and there’s a shrine to him backstage, and a lot of the actors that are here don’t want their show tainted so they’ll leave something for Bobby,” said Bree Ortiz of the City of Albuquerque.

The City says they hope to continue the tours during the upcoming artwalks.