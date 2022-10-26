ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween came early for families in the South Broadway neighborhood. Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday for the Jack O’Lantern Fest and Trunk or Treat at Jack Candelaria Community Center.

Kids got to enjoy candy, games, a haunted house, and a lowrider show courtesy of Superior Cars. There is another free Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Taylor Ranch Community Center. The “Make and Take” event is where families can decorate pumpkins and other items to take home.

The City of Albuquerque is also hosting another Trunk or Treat event on Halloween night at Balloon Fiesta Park.