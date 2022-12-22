ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local boxing gym is giving back to the community the best way they know how: getting kids into the ring. The event was held at the Jack Candelaria Community Center.

At the center, kids were given free pizza and a toy. They were then given a boxing demonstration by retired boxer Hector Munoz.

“I’ve been coming here for a long time, since I was a kid. Kept me out of trouble. So, that’s what we wanted to keep going,” said Hector Munoz.

After a quick lesson, some of the children felt bold enough to jump into the ring themselves.