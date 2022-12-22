ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local boxing gym is giving back to the community the best way they know how: getting kids into the ring. The event was held at the Jack Candelaria Community Center.
At the center, kids were given free pizza and a toy. They were then given a boxing demonstration by retired boxer Hector Munoz.
“I’ve been coming here for a long time, since I was a kid. Kept me out of trouble. So, that’s what we wanted to keep going,” said Hector Munoz.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
- Crime: 2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
- History: Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
- Community: Carlito Springs Open Space finally reopens
After a quick lesson, some of the children felt bold enough to jump into the ring themselves.