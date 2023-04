ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inspiring young entrepreneurs: Here’s your chance to launch your own business.

Acton Academy in Albuquerque is holding its business fair on April 22 for kids ages six to 16.

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, then open for business to customers that day. Kids sell everything from candles to food. A total of 50 booths are available.

