Kids shine in state fair youth goat show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 4-H kids showed off their animals at the New Mexico State Fair’s goat show. The kids have been working all year long to prepare their four-legged friends for the fair.

They say its all about health and wellness for the animals but parents say the most important part is the responsibilities their children learn along the way.

“We wake up early in the morning to milk and we do it every night. she knows how to clean up pans without me even telling her she knows what chores need to be done,” said Isabel Lesperance, goat owner.

Participants in this year’s youth show were as young as 9-years-old.