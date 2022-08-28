ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was tough competition Saturday as kids in the community competed for the top prize in the kitchen. Thirty kids, split into five teams, competed for the title of Judge’s Choice and Most Creative Dish.

The Kitchen Kids Inc. pairs kids with local chefs and they work through a recipe that they can prepare at home. “So they get to talk to everybody that’s involved, they get to ask questions to the local chefs and they get to learn all these skills from these professional chefs,” said coordinator Kathryn Delgado.

All money raised went to the Kitchen Kids, Inc.