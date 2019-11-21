Kick-off the holidays at the Enchanted Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting in Rio Rancho

Amp up your holiday cheer with a festive celebration in Rio Rancho. There will be plenty to do including a shop and stroll for early holiday shoppers as well as food, music, and much more.

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull and Event Director Tiffany Gravelle discuss the upcoming Enchanted Holiday Stroll & Tree Lighting Event in Rio Rancho.

The event will take place on Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills located off of Enchanted Hills Boulevard and 528 in Rio Rancho. This family-friendly event will feature food from local food trucks, live music by the band Soul Official, and the first 100 patrons will receive free s’ mores from the S’more Pit.

The shops in the Plaza will be open for a Holiday Shop and Stroll and local craft vendors will also be showcasing their unique New Mexico treasures. An appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus will make the event extra magical.

This year at the Plaza, construction is underway for a new 12,000 square foot building, an improved entryway, and a pedestrian plaza that will include a dog park near the PetSmart building. Completion of the project is expected in early spring of 2020.

Donations will also be accepted at the event for Haven House, the only domestic violence shelter in Sandoval County.