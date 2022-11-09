ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Hevel’ is a new Keshet Dance Company work by Ana Lopes Aréchiga. The performance will be an exploration of patience, honoring the concept of time as a human creation used to define our existence.

The audience will experience movement that is pretty athletic at times, but also strong movements alongside classical music. The show is a journey, for the dancers and for the audience to enjoy.

Keshet Dance Company was founded in 1996, a group of professional dancers from all over the world that came together and create contemporary dance. It is also very involved in social justice and community engagement which allows them to be involved in the community.

Performances are on Nov. 18-19 at 6:30 p.m. Located at Keshet Center for the Arts, 4121 Cutler Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87110. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $0 – $40. The dance company wants to be able to share this dance with anyone. For more information visit keshetarts.org.