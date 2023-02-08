ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the creative minds of Shira Greenberg Keshet’s founder and artistic director, and founding company dancer, Sarah Elizabeth Bennett Keshet Dance Company presents “From the Vault,” consisting of some Keshet repertory favorites and a compilation and remounting of choreography from the past 27 years of Keshet.

They invite the community to go down memory lane with Keshet! Time in isolation over the pandemic made Keshet nostalgic for all the fun creations over the years. “From the Vault” is a selection of some of their favorite works that have premiered since Keshet’s inception in 1996. This unique selection of choreography showcases the roots, the play, and the growth of Keshet through the years. All pieces will be performed by Keshet Dance Company members and upper-level Keshet Pre-Professional Program (KP3) students.

Shows will be Friday, February 10th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 p.m. Located at Keshet Center for the Arts, 4121 Cutler Ave NE, ABQ, NM 87110 (masks required). Ticketsrange from $0-$40. For Ticket Questions: BoxOffice@KeshetArts.org; or 505.224.9808.



