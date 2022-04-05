ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keshet Dance & Center for the Arts is back for an in-person performance and with new choreography. The dance company has been working to bring a new performance back to the stage.

Along with performances, they offer classes and mentorship programs to train intensely in different dance styles. People in the mentorship can also perform with the company.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required if attending the Keystones performances which are on April 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m. They will also be at the Keshet Center for the Arts which is located at 4121 Cutler Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.

To learn more about the company and purchase tickets, visit https://keshetarts.org/