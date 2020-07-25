Keller demands transparency, limited scope for Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the Keller administration demanded transparency and limits on scope regarding Operation Legend in a letter to US Attorney for the District of New Mexico John Anderson.

“We always welcome partnerships in constitutional crime fighting that are in step with our community, but we won’t sell out our city for a bait and switch excuse to send federal agents to attack protesters or round up immigrants or round up immigrants,” Keller said. “…Albuquerque must be vigilant to ensure that Operation Legend is actually helpful crime fighting and not just politics standing in the way of police work that makes us less safe.”

Read the full letter below:

