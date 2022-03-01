ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer right around the corner parents might be wondering what to do with their kids over the break. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History will be having fun and educational camps all summer long.

The museum is providing in-person, “Science is Everywhere” summer camps from May 31 through August 5. These will be week long camps. Pre-K through sixth grade students can enroll in any of the week long camps. There will be exciting science and fun activities at the museum from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Spots are filling up quick, for more information and to register visit: https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/