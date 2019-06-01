Kaktus Brewing hosts farm house ale event at Loretto Park Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Kaktus brewing company hosted its first annual farmhouse ale event at Loretto Park. Visitors enjoyed a huge beer garden and live music.

"We've been able to put on this great event to bring country music back... to the fuel of an area such as Bernalillo that's been built on farming," said Aspen Sullivan and Dana Koller of Kaktus Brewing Co.

The event also featured a car and tractor show, ax throwing, live animals, and a kid zone. A portion of the proceeds will go towards local non-profit organizations.