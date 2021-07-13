KAFB holds exercise utilizing simulations this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will be conducting base exercises July 13-15. During this time, gunfire and simulated explosions may be heard throughout the week. People in the area may also see emergency vehicles entering the base.
Individuals who are accessing the base may experience unfamiliar traffic patterns and possible delays.
