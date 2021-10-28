‘Just get down on the ground’: Stray bullets fly through dental office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A close call for employees at an Albuquerque dental office, after bullets came flying through the building. The scary moments were caught on surveillance video. The video, captured by a webcam set up in the dental office, shows employees at Kids First Dental Care ducking for cover after a stray bullet flies right through the front window of the office.

“I just started telling patients and staff to get down, just get down on the ground,” said the manager. She says there were at least nine patients in the building at the time of the shooting.

“For a split second I wondered if someone maybe just walking through our parking lot shooting,” the manager said. “So I did grab the keys and I snuck through and locked the front door,” said the manager.

A client was in his car in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. “He mentioned that he saw one car heading eastbound, and one car heading westbound exchanging fire,” the manager said. She says it’s not uncommon to hear gunfire in the area but it’s never been this close.

They say a car in the parking lot was also hit, luckily nobody was hurt. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department about the shooting but did not get a response.