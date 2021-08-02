Jury reaches guilty verdict in Izaiah Garcia trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A verdict has been returned in the Izaiah Garcia trial. Monday, the jury reached a verdict that Garcia was guilty of first-degree murder of “depraved mind.” They also found Garcia guilty of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the definition of first-degree murder of depraved mind is “an act which the defendant knew was greatly dangerous to the lives of others indicating a depraved mind without regard for human life.”

The trial was for the murder of 17-year-old Sean Markey, an innocent bystander at a 2019 homecoming party. Witnesses claimed Garcia showed up at the party to seek revenge on another teen. Instead, Markey is the one who was shot by a bullet that ricocheted.

During the trial, prosecutors based most of their case on what witnesses saw and the fact that Garcia was seen firing a gun that night. What they didn’t have was the actual murder weapon, or definitive evidence that it was his gun that fired the fatal shot.

The jury did find him not guilty of first-degree “deliberate or intent” murder. However, the jury was instructed that if they did find him not guilty, they would need to determine a verdict of subsequent second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter. They did not do either so the judge declared a mistrial on the second-degree murder charge. Garcia could be retried on that charge. However, given the depraved mind first-degree charge, his conviction carries 30 years in prison and it’s unlikely he will be retried. KRQE News 13 has a reporter in the courtroom sorting out all the information.