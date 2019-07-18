Jury in deliberations over murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A jury is deciding whether a woman helped her boyfriend kill his elderly aunt in Albuquerque.

Both Evonne Jaramillo and her boyfriend Craig Smith are accused of murdering Smith’s 86-year-old aunt, Josephina Ortega, inside her home in 2017. Prosecutors say Jaramillo’s DNA was found at the home and she was seen on surveillance cameras buying items used in the murder just days before.

Defense attorneys, however, claim Jaramillo was manipulated by Smith and he’s the one who murdered Ortega. KRQE News 13 will provide the verdict once it is announced.

Smith’s trial is expected to begin next year.

