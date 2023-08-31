ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Sergio Almanza. The jury has found Almanza guilty on all counts related to the deadly River of Lights crash in 2021. Almanza faces up to 30 and a half years behind bars, according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.

Almanza was found guilty of, vehicular homicide while under the influence, great bodily harm by vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence and driving off-highway motor vehicle on a paved street or highway.

Almanza was driving an ATV along Central and Tingley in December of 2021 when he hit and killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and injured the boy’s father as the two were leaving the River of Lights.

Closing arguments were heard Wednesday before jury deliberation began. Prosecutors said that Almanza was drunk when the crash happened. Almanza’s defense said there is no physical evidence that Almanza was drunk at the time of the crash.

The lasted for seven days. Prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses, while the defense wrapped their case without calling a witness.