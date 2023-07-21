ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has found former University of New Mexico athletics director Paul Krebs not guilty on all counts. Krebs was facing two counts of embezzlement after KRQE’s Larry Barker revealed questionable spending tied to a 2015 golf trip to Scotland.

After around four hours of deliberation between Thursday and Friday, they jury cleared Krebs of all charges. Applause erupted in the courtroom before the judge could read the second count; prompting the judge to threaten to throw the whole audience out.

The trial began Monday, July 17, and featured testimony from Krebs himself, and other donors who attended the golf trip. Krebs faced two counts of embezzlement tied to an infamous, 2015 golf trip to Scotland where potential donors had their trip paid by UNM and for allegedly using UNM funds to reimburse the Lobo Club, an athletics-focused booster foundation that initially paid for the deposit on the trip.