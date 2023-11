ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a four-day trial, the jury found an Albuquerque acupuncturist not guilty of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact.

Police arrested Doctor Megumi Hirayama nearly five years ago after a woman came forward saying he sexually assaulted her during an August 2018 appointment.

After the allegations surfaced, other women came forward with similar claims.