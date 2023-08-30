ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments were heard Wednesday morning and the jury is deliberating in the trial of Sergio Almanza. He is accused of driving an ATV along Central and Tingley back in December of 2021 when he hit and killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and injured the boys father. The boy and his father were crossing the road after the River of Lights.

Closing arguments started with prosecutors trying to convince jurors that Almanza was drunk when the crash happened. Almanza’s defense says there is no physical evidence that Almanza was drunk at the time of the crash. The trial has been going on for the past week. Prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses, while the defense wrapped their case without calling a witness.

If convicted on all counts, Almanza faces up to 27 years in prison.