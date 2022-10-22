ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not uncommon to see joggers out and about in the morning, but Saturday morning, they were running around with an agenda. You might wonder, what was their goal? To keep Albuquerque clean.

The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department and the Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Program hosted the 4th Annual “Get Ready, Get Set, and Junk Jog” competition near Central and Sunset.

More than 110 participants picked one of two routes and along the way, picked up trash in the Bosque to see who could collect the most.

“It’s a competition, so just like any 5k, 10k, or anything like that, we want to give out prizes to those who perform the best,” said Solid Waste Department Director Matthew Whelan.

Joggers could enter the competition as individuals or as teams. The top three of each category won a gift card to local stores and restaurants.