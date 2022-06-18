ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a huge turnout for day one of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The event is organized by members of the community with support from the city’s Office of Black Community Engagement.
The theme this year is Healing and Unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. It will wrap up Saturday at 11:00 p.m. and continue Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.