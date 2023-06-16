ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juneteenth only recently became a nationally recognized holiday and is celebrated every June 19. Although the official day is until June 19, several celebrations got underway Friday.

Civic Plaza hosted one of those events featuring live music and the debut of the short film, “Being Black in New Mexico.” While the holiday celebrates the order proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas just after the Civil War, organizers of the event wanted everyone to have fun. “This is not just a black event. We want everybody to come partake in our culture, celebrate with us. It’s a day for us to reflect on the past, and also how far we’ve come… but also how far we have to go,” said Nichole Rogers, Juneteenth Planning Community Organizer.

President Joe Biden first signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday in 2021, the year after the death of George Floyd. Civic Plaza will continue to hold festivities through the weekend.