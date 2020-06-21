Juneteenth celebrated across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans continued to celebrate Juneteenth, both in-person and virtually. The day marks the end of slavery 155 years ago.

Saturday night, hundreds of people gathered together at Roosevelt Park for both a protest and celebration. People News 13 spoke to say it was important to recognize the black community this weekend. “We’re here to celebrate yes, the liberation of black people but we’re also advocating for the liberation of black people today,” said Keiran Freeman.

“In Albuquerque, there’s a very small black community, so for us to come together and allies to come together, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Hosanna Scott, also in attendance. Earlier Saturday, a virtual celebration was filled with live music, guest speakers, and even dancing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources