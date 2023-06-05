ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Driving risk reduction, early detection, and maximizing quality care and support, that is the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association. With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month there’s no better time than to raise awareness about this disease that affects millions of people in our country.

Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Learn more at alz.org/newmexico or call 505-266-4473.