ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 34 years of bringing Celtic culture, history, and fun to the Albuquerque area. The annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is back bringing with it something fun for the entire family.

New Mexico’s original Celtic festival and Highland Games. Gates open at 9 a.m. June 4-5, at Balloon Fiesta Park. There will be activities for the whole family such as Highland dance, Bagpipes, Highland Games heavy athletics, Rugby a tethered balloon ride each morning.

There will also be food such as authentic food, like Celtics dogs that will help people learn about their heritage and breweries.

One-day passes $15

Weekend passes $25

Kids 11 and under free

For more information visit their website.