June 5 Evening Rush: 12 firefighters injured in explosion at Roswell airport

1. Police say 12 firefighters were injured—two of them critically—after an explosion at the Roswell International Air Center. State Police say Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were packing fireworks for the Fourth of July when the explosion occurred. So far, they do not know what caused the blast.

2. According to NMSP, officers Bernalillo Police Department were involved in a police shooting at La Villa Elena Apartments located near Camino Del Pueblo and Highway 550 in Bernalillo. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. and authorities say the officers involved are ok.

3. The storm system that brought showers to New Mexico today will move east overnight. Drier air will move in Thursday leading to sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

4. The district recently had sinks and drinking fountains tested at nearly 70 schools built before 1990. At 12 of those schools, the fixtures came back with higher than acceptable levels of lead, according to federal standards.

5. For the first time, the community is hearing the emotional 911 calls just moments after UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot and killed. The murder left friends and witnesses scrambling for help in an effort to try to save his life.

The Evening's Top Stories: