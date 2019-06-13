June 12 Evening Rush: Lapel video shows deadly Uber crash scene

1. It’s been nearly three weeks since that deadly crash, and Wednesday, the public is getting a first look at the chaotic scene and the police interview of the driver under investigation.

Full Story: Police release lapel video from fatal Uber crash

2. Moisture will creep into the eastern portion of the state on Thursday. As this happens a weather disturbance will slide through the area leading to strong storms over eastern New Mexico.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

3. In the latest chapter of the ART saga, the City of Albuquerque unveiled the new ART buses Wednesday. They should start hitting the streets in the next month or so for training, and then picking up passengers in the winter.

Full Story: Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials provide ART update

4. Her car was stolen but she ended up in handcuffs. New police video shows what happened to an Albuquerque woman after she tried to stop a car thief by following him and shooting at him.

Full Story: Car theft victim could face charges after shooting at thief

5. The motorcyclist accused of vandalizing the rainbow crosswalk in Nob Hill is out of jail, looking ahead to his next court date after a judge ruled he be released. Anthony Morgan is charged with felony criminal damage to property after police say he burned tire marks into the crosswalk.

Full Story: APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk

The Evening’s Top Stories