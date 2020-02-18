Jump into the season with Spring Day Camps at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Spring hasn’t arrived yet but the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is preparing for the season with its Science is Everywhere Spring Day Camp. Museum Director of PR & Marketing, Jennifer Hayden visits the set to discuss the upcoming camp and demonstrate how to create a color-changing goldenrod flower project.

Jennifer explains that goldenrod paper is an indicator that can determine if liquids are acidic or basic. Using ammonia, she demonstrates that when spraying the fluid on the paper turns the paper bright red.

While this experiment is a fun activity that you can do at home, there will be more experiments and activities including robots, pranks and more during the museum’s upcoming spring and summer day camps. Spring camps will follow Albuquerque Public School’s spring break schedule.

The Science is Everywhere Spring Day Camp 2020 will be held in one-day sessions from March 30 through April 3 and is for children in Pre-K through 7th grade. Sessions will include themes such as “The Fun of Physics”, “Spring into Design”, “Prankenstein”, “Robots are Everywhere” and more.

Full-day camps for grades 1-3 and 4-7 will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pickups will take place no later than 4 p.m. Half-day camps for Pre-K, 4-year-olds, and kindergarteners will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with pickups to take place no later than noon.

All campers are asked to bring a nut-free lunch, snacks, and a refillable water bottle. Single-day camps cost $70 per session while half-day camps are $25.

Museum members will receive a 10% discount on camp enrollment fees.

For more information on the camps, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s official website, or call 505-245-2137 ext. 101. Click here to register.