Jump into a day of interactive, kid-friendly activities at Discover STEM Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Experience a day of engineering and fun as the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History hosts its upcoming event, Discover STEM Day. This event will bring together the finest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics will a variety of interactive activities to participate in.

Museum Educator David Gibson visits the set to discuss all that the event has to offer and also demonstrates a chemistry experiment showing how lemons are able to break down balloons.

On Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for STEM Day. Visitors will get the opportunity to enjoy ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, dancing electricity through Tesla coils, human-powered circuits, solar cells and cars and more.

STEM professionals from around New Mexico will come together to take part in these interactive and kid-friendly activities. Participation in the day’s activities is included with paid museum admission. Admission can be paid at the door on the day of the event.

No pre-registration is required. For more information, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s website.