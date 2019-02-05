Judges named to three specialty courts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Four Metropolitan Court judges will soon begin the new task of preceding over specialty court programs.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Judge Courtney B. Weaks will take on the role of presiding specialty courts judge. She will be responsible for overseeing the court's 11 specialty court programs.

Henry Alaniz will preside over the Community Veterans Court, Maria Dominquez will preside over the Outreach Court and Christine Rodriquez will preside over the DWI Recovery Court.