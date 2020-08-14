Judge to decide if protest shooting case will go to trial Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque judge could decide Friday if the case of a man shooting another at an Albuquerque protest will go to trial. Steven Baca is charged with aggravated battery and assault.

Baca is accused of shooting a man at a protest over the removal of the Oñate statue in front of the Albuquerque Museum back in June. Before the shooting happened, Baca was also seen throwing a woman down during the protest.

Thursday, the court heard from witnesses. “It was really shocking. It was really worrisome, and the first reaction was to make sure people in that situation are safe,” a witness said.

The man Baca is accused of shooting, Scott Williams, also testified. Baca’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense after he was hit with a skateboard. But Williams claims that he was trying to knock the gun out of Baca’s hand. “I remember lifting the skateboard, trying to knock the gun out of Baca’s hand,” Williams said in court. Testimony is scheduled to continue in court Friday before the judge decides if it will go to trial.