Judge to consider reinterview of Michelle Martens ahead of 2022 trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is considering allowing the attorneys for Fabian Gonzales to re-interview Michelle Martens. Gonzales is charged in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Her mother, Michelle Martens, is also charged in the case but has taken a plea deal. The plea deal requires Michelle Martens to testify against Gonzales.

A motion hearing was held Wednesday with Judge Cindy Leos. Gonzales’s attorneys said years ago when Martens was originally interviewed by police, certain important questions were not asked and they would like the opportunity to ask them. Judge Leos said she would more closely consider the motion and release and order no later than Thursday. Gonazles’ trial is set for January 2022.