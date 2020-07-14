Judge strikes down Legacy Church’s request for relaxed restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge shot down a request from an Albuquerque church to relax the state’s restrictions on houses of worship. Legacy Church argued it should be allowed to operate at 50% capacity indoors up from 25% and unlimited capacity outdoors. The church accused the state of infringing on its rights to religious freedom and assembly as well as showing favor to political protestors and even big box stores.

The judge ruled the public health order does not suppress speech or discriminate on the basis of religion. The judge also agreed with the state that the order ‘serves a compelling state interest’ and that less restrictive measures would not adequately protect public health.

