ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than three years after prosecutors struck a plea deal with one of the suspects in the death of Victoria Martens, a judge has finally set a date to sentence Jessica Kelley in the case. Sometime next week, Kelley is expected to be sentenced to 44 years in prison for her involvement in the 10-year old girl’s death.

Jessica Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment.

The road to Kelley’s sentencing has been roughly three-and-a-half years in the making. In September 2018, Judge Charles Brown rejected the plea deal not once, but twice in Bernalillo County District Court. Brown, who has since retired, initially objected to the deal over a disagreement between the facts of the case and the charges Kelley was pleading guilty to. Then-Judge Brown argued there was not enough evidence that she was responsible for Victoria’s death.

In January 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. As part of that plea agreement, Kelley faced up to 50 years in prison and agreed to testify against her cousin, Fabian Gonzales.

For the last several years, the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys have been operating under an agreement that Kelley would be formally sentenced on the charges after the conclusion of Gonzales’ criminal trial. However, Gonzales’ trial has been delayed multiple times due to various factors including a change in criminal charges that’s lead to questions over witness testimony and COVID-19 safety precautions.

Last week, Kelley’s defense attorney filed a new motion in the case, asking for Kelley to be sentenced immediately. According to the filing, there are multiple factors playing into the request, including the various delays to Fabian Gonzales’ trial.

Another factor outlined in the court paperwork: Kelley is nearly done with her current prison sentence in another case. She’s been in state prison since January 2018 after being sentenced to seven years in prison for violating probation tied to a 2015 drug case. According to Kelley’s defense attorney Mark Earnest, Kelley is just about a month away from finishing her sentence on the probation charge. In the motion, Earnest wrote, “[Kelley’s] anticipated release date for the probation violation sentence is sometime in May 2022.”

According to the motion, Kelley’s attorney says if Kelley isn’t sentenced in the Martens case before the end of her probation sentence, she will be transferred back to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. In turn, Kelley “will lose all the privileges she has earned as a result of being an inmate in the Department of Corrections for the past four years and two months,” and will have to restart her privileges and tenure when she is eventually sent back to state prison on the Martens case.

Kelley’s attorney also argues that there is “no such provision or condition” in Kelley’s plea agreement that forces her to be sentenced for her plea agreement in the Martens case after Gonzales’ trial.

At Wednesday’s virtual court hearing via Zoom, the current presiding judge in the case, Judge Cindy Leos ruled to allow Kelley to be sentenced before Gonzales’ trial. Leos has set the sentencing hearing for next week, likely next Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Kelley is expected to be sentenced to 44 years for the Martens case, with the court having “zero discretion on the sentencing.”

Fabian Gonzales is now expected to go to trial in July 2022. He is accused of child abuse resulting in death and numerous evidence tampering charges for allegedly mutilating Victoria’s body after her death. Prosecutors believe an unknown male suspect raped and murdered Victoria.