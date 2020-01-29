Judge rules to keep suspected rapist in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ordered the man accused of a cold case rape to remain locked up until trial.

Angel Gurule, 23, was arrested on January 16 after investigators tied him to a four-year-old rape case using genealogy. The victim was raped while running in the bosque in 2015. He was also the suspect in the rape of a 14-year-old three months earlier.

Prosecutors argued that Gurule remained a threat to the public and should remain locked up until trial. His attorneys argued he has not been in trouble since, and they called multiple witnesses who spoke on his behalf.

Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos ruled Gurule will remain locked up.