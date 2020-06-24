Judge rules in favor of city on use-of-force overhaul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled in favor of Albuquerque’s new rules for investigating the use of force cases. The Albuquerque Police Officers Association had challenged the Keller administration’s new standard allowing investigators to ask what a reasonable officer would have known at the time force was used.

The union argued an investigation should only take into account what the officer actually knew but a federal judge agreed that asking what the officer should have known, would provide an incentive for officers to fully assess the situation before taking action.

