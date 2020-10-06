Judge rules guns seized at protest can be returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who had their guns seized following a shooting at an Albuquerque protest can now get them back. Video shows a night in June when Steven Baca shot and wounded a demonstrator in Old Town at a protest over a conquistador statue.
Members of the militia group, The New Mexico Civil Guard, carrying their own guns, surround Baca after the shooting. Later, police confiscated those guns and held them as evidence in the case against Baca. Now, a judge has rules there has been enough time to examine them and they can be returned to their owners.
Related Coverage
- Judge to decide if protest shooting case will go to trial Friday
- Witnesses give testimony after claims of assault at Oñate protest shooting
- Charges refiled in protest shooting case; DA seeks injunction against the NM Civil Guard
- APD releases videos of police response at Oñate statue protest, shooting
- Man accused of shooting protester released from jail
- VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest
- Eyewitnesses to Monday night Oñate protest, shooting hold news conference