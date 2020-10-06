Judge rules guns seized at protest can be returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who had their guns seized following a shooting at an Albuquerque protest can now get them back. Video shows a night in June when Steven Baca shot and wounded a demonstrator in Old Town at a protest over a conquistador statue.

Members of the militia group, The New Mexico Civil Guard, carrying their own guns, surround Baca after the shooting. Later, police confiscated those guns and held them as evidence in the case against Baca. Now, a judge has rules there has been enough time to examine them and they can be returned to their owners.

