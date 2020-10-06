Judge rules guns seized at protest can be returned

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Those who had their guns seized following a shooting at an Albuquerque protest can now get them back. Video shows a night in June when Steven Baca shot and wounded a demonstrator in Old Town at a protest over a conquistador statue.

Members of the militia group, The New Mexico Civil Guard, carrying their own guns, surround Baca after the shooting. Later, police confiscated those guns and held them as evidence in the case against Baca. Now, a judge has rules there has been enough time to examine them and they can be returned to their owners.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss