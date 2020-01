ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A now-former Presbyterian hospital employee accused of stealing powerful pain meds has been arrested.

A warrant was issued for Eren Newland last month following a six-month investigation accusing the registered cardiovascular invasive specialist of tampering with vials and taking the painkiller fentanyl. In all, staff found 36 vials of fentanyl had been tampered with.

Tuesday in court, Judge David Murphy released Newland on his own recognizance.