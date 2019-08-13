Judge releases convicted felon accused of possessing a gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque dad shot by his own 3-year-old son a few years ago is not staying locked up for his latest arrest.

Convicted felon Justin Reynolds has been in and out of jail since 2009. On Saturday, the convicted felon was arrested at a North Valley trailer park for having a gun, which he told deputies belonged to his wife.

Tuesday, the state argued Reynolds’ criminal record and history of subjective abuse would make him a danger if he’s released until trial. Judge Charles Brown disagreed, ruling he just needs to be supervised.

“I’m going to order the defendant by third-party released to pre-trial services. He’ll be on intensive supervision,” Judge Brown said.

Reynolds made headlines in 2015 when his son got ahold of a gun and fired a shot, hitting both Reynolds and the boy’s mother. The couple’s child abuse charges in that case were ultimately dismissed when witnesses would not cooperate.