Judge rejects plea deal for man accused of leading police on RV chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge rejected a plea deal for the man who led police on a chase in an RV.

Anthony Moya was arrested in March after the chase along I-40 near Tramway. His initial plea deal would have resulted in a one-year prison sentence on charges of fifth DWI and aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

It would have also included supervised probation. Three other charges in the case would have been dropped.

However, there was a discussion that if he moved to Texas, that probation would be unsupervised. That’s when Judge Jaqueline Flores rejected the deal.

She’s set a trial date for next month.